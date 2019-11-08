Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for treatment: Maryam

PML-N leaders Mryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for his treatment at the earliest, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday.

The former premier’s daughter passed the remarks while speaking to reporters during her appearance in Lahore’s accountability court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case hearing.

Maryam also stated: “[former premier] Nawaz Sharif’s health is very critical.” She added that the former premier must travel to wherever he can get the treatment.



While answering a question whether any request was put forward for the removal of her and the former premier’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Maryam said: “I don’t know I will look into it when I go home.” She added that her uncle Shehbaz Sharif is looking into the matter.

While commenting on whether she would go with the PMl-N supremo, she said that she could not travel immediately as her passport is with the court.

While talking about her father’s health, Maryam said at this point she was worried about the health of the former premier. She added that she has been looking into her father’s health matters personally, and it was very difficult for her to come to court today.

The PML-N leader said, “Politics will go on but parents will not be around”. She added that she is focused on Nawaz Sharif’s health and stays with him 24/7, as she cannot leave him to the nurses and servants.

Accountability court hearing

During today’s hearing for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, the court exempted PML-N supremo from appearing before the court and extended Yousuf Abbas' remand by fourteen days.

The court then adjourned the hearing till November 22.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan, while hearing the case, asked Maryam Nawaz’s counsel about where his clients surety bonds were.



To this, Maryam’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz informed the court that the surety bonds have been given to the court and the true copy is with the court as well.

While addressing the NAB counsel, the judge asked when would the reference be filed against the accused.

To this, the prosecution lawyer replied that Chaudhry Sugars Mill reference will be filed soon.

Maryam Nawaz was released on bail on Wednesday after her lawyers fulfilled requirements set forth by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Maryam on Monday in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.