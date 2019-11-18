Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of ballistic missile Shaheen-1: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan successfully completed the "training launch" of surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-1, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Monday.

The head of the military’s media wing, in a tweet, said that the missile is "capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 kilometres".

“The launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC), ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” he added.

