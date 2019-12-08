Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Tania Aidrus seeks ideas for PM Imran’s Digital Pakistan initiative

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

How ex-Google exec Tania Aidrus plans to lead Pakistan's digital transformation

Tania Aidrus, the former Google executive who is leading Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Digital Pakistan initiative, says she is overwhelmed by the support she is receiving.

The former Google executive, in a tweet, asked people to share their “ideas and input” on the five priorities of Digital Pakistan on email.

The five priorities identified in the tweet are Access and Connectivity, Digital Infrastructure, eGovernment, Digital Skilling and Training, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Aidrus said that her team will be reaching out to all the stakeholders and work with them adding that she was overwhelmed by the support & positive notes that she had received so far by those wanting to help build #DigitalPakistan.

PM Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated his 'Digital Pakistan' initiative to curb corruption, introduce digital payments and ease out public difficulties besides bringing transparency.

The prime minster termed the project crucial for the youth and said that through such measures, Pakistan would make use of its youth population which was one of the biggest in the world.

