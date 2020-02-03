Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Marvel drops another treat: 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' first looks

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Marvel drops another treat: 'Falcon & the Winter Soldier', 'Loki' and 'WandaVision' first looks

More surprises seem to be in store for Marvel fans as following the release of the new Black Widow trailer, the world was also treated with the first looks at Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision during the 2020 Super Bowl.

Following the heart-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, Falcon aka Sam Wilson and another one of Captain America’s close friend Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Solider, will be gearing up for the next phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios’ made sure to snag away advertising spots and store in some major surprises for fans as it teased the three upcoming Disney+ series.

While the storyline from either of the three series remained missing, fans still got ample to gush over with Sam getting hold of Captain America’s shield, some major thrill and action unfolding in the life of the Winter Soldier as well as the much-awaited glimpse into Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s interaction in a house.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be hitting Disney+ this year along with WandaVision, which has moved its release from the original 2021 date announced before. 

