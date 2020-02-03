Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Manjrekar says Indian team's 'self-belief' under Kohli reminds him of PM Imran's Pakistan side

Monday Feb 03, 2020

PM Imran (left) and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Photo: File

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has compared the Virat Kohli-led Indian team to the Pakistan side under Imran Khan’s captaincy back in the day.

The cricket commentator was all praises for Imran as well as Virat Kohli, saying that both the cricket champs were "inspirational figures".

“India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong,” he said in a tweet.

“Find of the T20 series in NZ for me is the ‘batsman keeper’ K.L. Rahul. Absolutely brilliant,” he added.

Manjrekar’s comments come following India coming out triumphant in the series against New Zealand with a 5-0 scoreline.

Kohli following the win, lauded the side’s approach during the series, as he said in the post-match presser: “All of us are really proud of the way we’ve played this series. I think the conversation we had was to always look to find ways to win.”

