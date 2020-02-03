Pictures: Inside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s California mansion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently opened doors of their home in California to a famous architecture magazine, unveiling the ethereal interior design of their re-innovated mansion.

As per Architectural Digest, Kardashian and Kanye had bought the mansion back in 2014 when it was not up to Kanye’s expectations and “It [was] workable”, but Kardashian found it to be ‘perfection’.

The celebrity couple told that the mansion was rather brought to life with the help of a Belgian interior designer Alex Vervoordt, who endeavored to redeem the simplicity of the mansion.

The proportions of the mansion's rooms were all changed and the furnishings were reduced to a minimum. The overall outlook of the interior was turned minimalistic.

The celebrity couple had reportedly bought the mansion for $20 million back in 2014 but now it costs up to $60 million.

Check out the pictures below:

Credit: Architectural Digest

Credit: Architectural Digest

Credit: Architectural Digest

Credit: Architectural Digest



