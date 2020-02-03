Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Pictures: Inside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s California mansion

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have recently opened doors of their home in California to a famous architecture magazine, unveiling the ethereal interior design of their re-innovated mansion.

As per Architectural Digest, Kardashian and Kanye had bought the mansion back in 2014 when it was not up to Kanye’s expectations and “It [was] workable”, but Kardashian found it to be ‘perfection’.

The celebrity couple told that the mansion was rather brought to life with the help of a Belgian interior designer Alex Vervoordt, who endeavored to redeem the simplicity of the mansion.

The proportions of the mansion's rooms were all changed and the furnishings were reduced to a minimum. The overall outlook of the interior was turned minimalistic.

The celebrity couple had reportedly bought the mansion for $20 million back in 2014 but now it costs up to $60 million.

Check out the pictures below:

Credit: Architectural Digest
Credit: Architectural Digest
Credit: Architectural Digest
Credit: Architectural Digest


More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM