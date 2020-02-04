Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 04 2020
By
AFP

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

'Bad Boys', with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, took in $17.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period 

Sony's Bad Boys for Life held on to its lead in the North American box office during the weekend, again edging out Universal's 1917 and Dolittle, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The weekend cinema was overshadowed by Sunday's blockbuster TV event, the National Football League's Super Bowl, when theaters are often near-empty.

Overall weekend ticket sales of roughly $85 million were the lowest in years, another industry tracker, Comscore, reported.

Still, action comedy Bad Boys, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as wise-cracking detectives, took in $17.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

1917, a war film which lacks big stars but has steadily racked up awards, placed second at $9.5 million. The Sam Mendes film, shot as if it were one continuous take, is an Oscar favorite.

Dolittle, based on the childrens book about a veterinarian who can talk to the animals, has drawn tepid reviews but, with an all-star cast headed by Robert Downey Jr and Emma Thompson, placed third at $7.6 million.

In fourth was new horror film Gretel and Hansel from United Artists.

The dark reimagining of the Brothers Grimm tale earned nearly $6.2 million — not bad for a film produced with a relatively tiny budget of $5 million, according to Variety.

Fifth spot went to Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level at $6 million. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart star in the action sequel.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Gentlemen ($5.6 million)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($3.2 million)

Little Women ($3.1 million)

The Turning ($3 million)

The Rhythm Section ($2.7 million)

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM