Inside Gisele Bündchen’s intimate wedding, new life with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen has quietly started a new chapter in her life with husband Joaquim Valente.

As per People magazine that the Brazilian supermodel and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor married in a very small and private ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, on December 3. The intimate wedding reflected exactly what Bündchen wanted at this stage of her life.

"Gisele didn't feel the need to share the wedding with anyone outside of her family unit,” the insider said. “It just reflected where she is in her life right now.”

The couple tied the knot months after welcoming a baby boy together in early 2025, according to TMZ. Another source shared that the decision to marry felt natural.

"After the baby was born, it felt natural to get married. It wasn't about outside pressure, or expectations. It was something she wanted for personal reasons and for her family. She's very, very happy.”

Bündchen, 45, is embracing a quieter lifestyle in Florida with Valente, 38, while focusing on family and balance. She also shares son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

“She loves the life she built in Florida. She's focused on family, home life and a slower pace. She's selective about work and prioritises creating a peaceful environment for her children,” the source noted.

The insider added that the couple’s relationship grew naturally from friendship into romance.

“Joaquim came into her life at a moment when she was already ready for a slower, more grounded life,” the source said. “The two were friends before their relationship turned romantic and the connection developed naturally over time.”

“His calm, low-key approach to life fits with where she is now. She's focused on family, balance and well-being,” the source added.