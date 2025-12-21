James Gunn confirms actor for Braniac role in ‘Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn announces who will play Braniac in ‘Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Universe studio has confirmed Braniac casting for Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

Earlier this year, Gunn first teased the new villain when he posted a photo of the film’s script with the cover featured a side cut of a brain.

Now few months later, Gunn has announced German actor Lars Eidinger as Braniac.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director took to X and Threads, where he wrote, “In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars.”

The Berlin-hailed actor and rapper, is known for his role as Reinhold von Rumpel, the cruel Gestapo officer in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See.

In the upcoming film, Eidinger will join David Corenswet as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Previously in Superman, fans saw the tech billionaire Lex conspiring against Man of Steel that nearly destroyed Metropolis, however, in the new sequel the two enemies will be working as a unit against a bigger threat, Braniac.

In an interview with Howard Stern in September, Gunn, while discussing about Man of Tomorrow, said, “It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

"I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” he said.

While rest of new casting is yet to be confirmed, Isabella Merced, who played the Hawkgirl is set to reprise her role.

Man of Tomorrow is set to release on July 9, 2027.