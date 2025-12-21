Prince William marks Prince George’s special milestone in new message

 
A. Akmal
December 21, 2025

Prince William beamed with pride as he was accompanied by Prince George to officially launch him into the meaningful work the royals get to do.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son visited London’s Passage Charity for a day of volunteering last week, which also served as an homage to his late mother, Princess Diana.

William, who has initiated many programmes inspired by the values inculcated by Diana, was delighted to continue the tradition he once had with his mother after 32 years.

Kensington Palace dropped an update, which shared a rare photo of a young William standing next to the chefs and his mother during a visit he made in 1993.

To juxtaposeit to current day, the next photo featured William, George and the chef with a big smile on her face. The truly heartfelt and poignant reminder of the moment had been the diary in which George signed his name under his father and grandmother – an indicator of how the torch is being passed on to the next generation.

“Christmas at The Passage, 32 years apart [Christmas tree emoji]

December 1993: Diana, Princess of Wales, Prince William and Passage Chefs.

December 2025: Prince William, Prince George and Head Chef Claudette.”

Back in 2016, William had shared how visiting the charity at such a young age left a “deep and lasting impression” on him. He revealed that the experience emphasised how “important it is to ensure that everyone in our society, especially the poorest, are treated with respect, dignity and kindness, and are given the opportunities to fulfil their potential in life”.

He has now has passed on the legacy of his mother Diana to his own son.

