David and Victoria Beckham unfollow Brooklyn on Instagram

David and Victoria Beckham are no longer following their estranged son, Brooklyn, on Instagram after he decided to spend Christmas with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The heartbroken parents, who are said to feeling their eldest son's absence more than as ever as Christmas approaches, have removed him from their following list.

Brooklyn, 26, is also no longer following his mother and father on the picture-based sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's wife Nicola, 30, does not follow David and Victoria either and they no longer follow her.

The move comes after Brooklyn's friends told DailyMail in July that his brothers Cruz and Romeo had blocked both him and his wife Nicola on the social media platform.

Despite several reconciliation attempts from Sir David and his brother Cruz, the aspiring chef will celebrate the festive period with actress Nicola's billionaire parents Nelson and Claudia, who are said to be 'excited' to have him.

A source said: 'Brooklyn and Nicola decided they would be spending this Christmas with her family. Her parents are really excited to have them.’

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, arrived in Miami, Florida, earlier this week.