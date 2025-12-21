George Clooney shares heartbreaking news of sister's death

The star's sibling died on Friday, December 19, following a battle with cancer

George Clooney shared the heartbreaking news of his sister's death.

Adelia 'Ada' Zeidler passed away at the age of 65.

The star's sibling died on Friday, December 19, following a battle with cancer, according to PEOPLE.

Clooney confirmed his sister's death to the outlet on Saturday, calling her his 'hero' and reflecting on her bravery.

'My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I've never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.'

Zeidler had 'died peacefully' while 'surrounded by the people she loved' on December 19 'at St. Elizabeth Healthcare' located in the state of Kentucky, according to an official obituary.

Clooney's sister was born on May 2, 1960 in the city of Los Angeles to mother Nina and father Nick while also being described as a 'talented artist.'

A funeral is scheduled to take place next week on Monday, December 22 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Maysville, Kentucky.