Tuesday Feb 04 2020
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

 Captain Marvel and Wolverine may soon be rekindling their ties in the upcoming Captain Marvel #17

Good news for all comic book geeks as Wolverine and Captain Marvel may finally be reuniting again, rekindling the long-standing ties the X-Men member had with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If rumours are to be believed, Wolverine and Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, are no strangers to one another as they have already been acquainted to one another and may soon be rekindling their ties in the upcoming Captain Marvel #17.

For the unversed, Carol Danvers made her debut in the 1968 issue of Marvel Super-Heroes #13 as a government agent working for Air Force Intelligence.

During that period, she got a chance to be involved in confidential missions, working for high-profile people like not just Nick Fury but also Logan (back when he was not known as Wolverine in X-Men and even before Carol got her Kree powers).

While Logan and Carol parted ways after the special forces era, the two are said to be reconnecting as members of The Avengers.

While the two may have separate paths, their history is quite unshakeable.

Avengers Annual #10 shows Carol returning to Earth and losing her powers at the hands of the mutant Rogue. Coming to her rescue were the X-men. During her interaction with them, she reconnects with Logan once again following which she comes to the decision of staying with the X-Family.

Their friendship was also featured in Wolverine Vol. 2 #133 where they meet for a game of pool, talking after the events of her getting dismissed from the ranks of The Avengers.

Later in Avengers Vol. 2 Issue #1, the two were featured once again as members of The New Avengers.

The two will now be reuniting once again in the Captain Marvel #17 which will be released on April 15, 2020.

