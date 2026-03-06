Britney Spears's sons break silence after DUI arrest drama

The latest legal trouble involving Britney Spears has once again put the spotlight on her complicated family dynamics – especially when it comes to her sons.

Following Spears’ recent DUI arrest in Ventura County, California, sources close to the family say her two sons care about their mom but are making it clear they won’t take on the responsibility of managing her life.

According to insiders, Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, want to support Spears emotionally – but they’re also setting boundaries after growing up in the middle of years of public family drama.

One source familiar with the situation said the brothers love their mother but don’t see it as their role to handle her personal struggles or wellbeing.

Spears, 44, was taken into custody late Wednesday night and booked early Thursday morning before being released a few hours later. She’s scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

After the arrest, her team suggested family members – including her sons – might be part of a broader plan to help support her moving forward.

But those close to the sitautaion say the young men are determined not to carry that weight themselves. Growing up in the spotlight has already brought its share of emotional pressure, and they reportedly want their relationship with their mother to stay just that – a relationship, not a responsibility.

Jayden has recently begun rebuilding his connection with Spears after several years apart. Preston, meanwhile, has largely remained in Hawaii with his father, Kevin Federline.

For now, people around the family say the brothers hope their mother gets the support she needs – but ultimately believe that step has to come from Spears herself.