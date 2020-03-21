Can't connect right now! retry
COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday directed the army to fast-track operations to help out the civil administration as the country grapples with a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The first steps need to be taken on an individual level by the public to protect themselves, General Bajwa said.

“The government’s efforts will only be successful if the public takes precautions themselves. It is the job of every Pakistani to listen to the precautionary measures put out by the government and the health department,” he said.

He added that no danger can shake the resolve of a responsible and determined nation, pointing to China as an example.

“Pakistan Army as a part of the national effort will also be responsible. We, the Pakistan Army, believe it is our duty to protect the nation,” Gen Bajwa added.

Read also: Army chief directs all concerned to 'gear up preparations' to counter coronavirus

Last week, the army chief had urged all concerned parties to "gear up preparations" to counter the virus.

According to the military’s media wing, the Corps Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters had discussed emerging situation with regards to COVID-19 and the preventive measures taken by the Pakistan Army. The army chief directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality. 

