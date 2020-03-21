Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr. ready to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Robert Downey Jr. is now said to be willing to take a pay-cut to return to the MCU with more films

Marvel fans unquestionably went through an emotional roller-coaster ride following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

And it looks like it isn’t just the fans who are having a hard time dealing with the loss of our beloved Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is now said to be willing to take a pay-cut to return to the MCU with more films, owing to his latest film Dolittle's failure at the box office.

According to We Got This Covered, the Dolittle actor also has another condition in order to make a comeback and that is bringing Tom Holland and Gwyneth Paltrow onboard as well.

It was further revealed that a cameo by Robert in the upcoming Black Widow prequel is not guaranteed.

“Dolittle bombing spectacularly at the box office in the wake of awful reviews has seen the actor become more reasonable when it comes to the financial terms of a new contract and he’s open to accepting less money for a return now,” revealed the report. 

More From Entertainment:

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears
Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper

Taylor Swift and Kanye West feud: leaked video turns the tables on the rapper
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81: family
Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Alex Rodriguez tight-lipped about double date with Harry, Meghan Markle

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded

Gigi Hadid opens up to Taylor Swift, Serena Williams on anxiety and staying grounded
Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes

Jennifer Aniston has Ellen DeGeneres checking up on her after every 30 minutes
Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus

Ayeza Khan urges fans to educate kids about coronavirus
Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video

Taylor Swift shares hilarious 'The Man' behind-the-scenes Video
Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown

Ali Zafar appreciates Sindh government's decision for three-day lockdown
Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare

Wonder Woman 1984: Gal Gadot superhero film to get full theatrical run despite coronavirus scare
Niall Horan surpasses sales of Eminem’s 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Niall Horan surpasses sales of Eminem’s 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Latest

view all