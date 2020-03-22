Idris Elba's wife Sabrina tests positive for COVID-19 after refusing to isolate from him

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina was at the receiving end of ample criticism for not isolating herself from him

After Hollywood actor Idris Elba tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba too has now contracted the disease.

The Thor actor’s wife was at the receiving end of ample criticism for not isolating herself from her husband after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

And now, Sabrina during a FaceTime appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show Oprah Talks, revealed that she too has been infected with the disease while detailing further why she decided to be quarantined with her husband in New Mexico.

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” she said.

“I don't feel anything that would come to what people would now expect to be a symptom of coronavirus, which is really strange. It might change in the coming weeks, and we'll keep everyone updated,” she added.

Idris, talking about the disease being asymptomatic said he has not yet witnessed any “major” symptoms and he feels okay.

“It's interesting and worrying that people are possibly carrying this disease and are seemingly okay, but can spread it easily,” he added.

Addressing the criticism of Sabrina staying with Idris while he had contracted the disease, he explained: “As much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to and I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her.”

“As much as I wanted her to keep safe, we presumed if I had it, the likelihood she would have it too, we calculated that risk. When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife's support?” he said.

Speaking about his own diagnosis, Idris said: “It's hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it's hard to say when. I will say that I know I've been exposed to it from March 4.”

“That's when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person,” he said.

“So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it's hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at anytime but my known exposure was March 4,” he added.