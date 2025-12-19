King Charles celebrates as Prince Harry sends Archie, Lilibet update 

 
King Charles' office released a delightful statement as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a major announcement about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On December 19, the official social media channels of the royal family issued an update about Duchess Sophie's meaningful visit to spread joy during the festive season.

While representing the monarch, the Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated the 50th anniversary of a charity, Disability Initiative.

The mother-of-two "took part in festive activities including cookie decorating and a Christmas drumming session."

While sharing details about the charity, King Charles' spokesperson shared that the initiative "strives to empower adults with disabilities towards their personal goals, through tailored services."

It is important to note that the celebratory post from the royals came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unveiled their charitable foundation's new name, Archewell Philanthropies, alongside festive greetings.

The Sussexes spokesperson shared, "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Archewell, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

Moreover, speaking about the reason behind the name change, Harry and Meghan disclosed that the "charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family."

