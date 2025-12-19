Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker family holiday dinner

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned their blended family’s holiday dinner into a health‑conscious feast thanks to their private chef Brooke Baevsky, better known as “Chef Bae”.

Chef Bae took to X to give rare insight into December 17 meal prep for the couple’s family gathering.

Kourtney’s children Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Travis’ kids Landon and Alabama; stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya; and their youngest, Rocky, who just turned two, enjoyed the feast.

Each place setting featured a gluten‑free gingerbread cookie with the guest’s name, a mini candy cane, and a Christmas‑themed plate alongside a printed menu.

Travis kicked off the evening with his 'favorite matcha latte', while starters included citrus pear and fennel salad, butternut squash dip with twice baked chili maple sweet potato chips, and chickpea focaccias cut into Christmas tree shapes.

The main course featured 'herby chicken meatballs' with roasted red pepper dip, plant‑based pumpkin chickpea cakes with lemon aioli (a nod to Travis), and mushroom meatballs with white bean purée.

Sides included roasted Japanese sweet potatoes with herb aioli and chili oil, plus lemon green beans topped with gluten‑free crispy shallots.

Kourtney’s younger kids were treated to their favorite dish: high‑protein, gluten‑free mac and cheese, broiled to perfection.

Dessert was equally festive, with plant‑based Santa hat bon‑bons made from grain‑free cookies dipped in dairy‑free white chocolate, plus a gingerbread spice cake topped with salted maple caramel and coconut whipped cream.

Chef Bae even packed leftovers into labeled containers, calling them 'meal prep goals for the week.'

Chef Bae has also cooked for stars like Adam Sandler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Emma Roberts.