Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie legal dispute takes unexpected turn

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s winery drama nears its end after years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been embroiled in the legal war over their shared French winery for years, but it appears it might conclude soon.

The 62-year-old Oscar winner appears to have gained an edge over ex-wife, 50, after the judge ordered her to hand over the documents of private communications.

The Fight Club star received the news just a day before his 62nd birthday, on Wednesday, December 17, in the new motion.

“The Court orders Jolie to produce in full, within 45 days of this Order, unredacted versions of the communications exchanged between non-attorneys in the 22 documents identified on Jolie’s February 14, 2025, privilege log with the Document ID numbers set forth in the Appendix to this Order,” the legal documents obtained by People Magazine read.

An insider close to the case told the outlet that Pitt and his legal team are positive that "the emails would prove Jolie has been disingenuous since the start regarding her true intentions about selling her share of the business to Stoli."

On the other hand, the Maria star’s legal counsel told the outlet that they are “disappointed” by the new update and will file an appeal against the ruling.

The Miraval battle began in 2022 after Jolie had filed for divorce in 2016. The former spouses finalised their divorce case in 2024, but the winery case has yet to reach its resolution.