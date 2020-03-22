Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 22 2020
Sophia Myles shares distressing news about father's death due to coronavirus

Sunday Mar 22, 2020

Sophia Myles announced that her father breathed his last on Sunday after contracting coronavirus

with COVID-19 sweeping the world, many famous personalities have been falling prey to the infectious disease.

Sophia Myles, known for her role in Doctor Who, revealed that she has also been greatly impacted by the virus as lost her father at the hands of the global pandemic.

Turning to Twitter, Sophia announced that her father breathed his last on Sunday after contracting the disease.

"RIP Peter Myles. My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, she had shared a harrowing photo of herself beside her ailing father with a heartbreaking caption. “Yesterday I went on a journey to see my father. This is the harsh reality of the Coronavirus,” the Transformers actor added the caption.

She had further revealed that she asked a film crew to accompany her as she visited her father to document the painful journey COVID-19 patients have to go through.

Myles’s father was diagnosed with neurological disease Parkinson’s in 2018, as announced by her.

She disclosed earlier on March 15, 2020 that her father had tested positive for coronavirus while he had already been tackling underlying health conditions. 

