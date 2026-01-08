Hailey Bieber shares unfiltered look at life as mom

Hailey Bieber offered fans a rare look into her world as a new mom, sharing a candid moment involving her son, Jack Blues Bieber.

She took to Instagram Story to reveal that she got bruised eye as a result of 16-months-old accidently slamming his head into her face.

The 29-year-old shared a close-up of her affected eye.

“Bruise courtesy of my 1 year old slamming his head into my face,” she wrote over the picture.

Though the post was later deleted, it offered an insight into the everyday realities of parenting for the Rhode founder.

Hailey has described Jack as outgoing and affectionate sharing during a Twitch stream that he loves to walk up and hug people.

Justin echoed that sentiment saying he always hoped for a child who was “super personable and open”.

“I always wanted a kid who wasn’t, like, super shy, and didn’t want to go to people,” the 31-year-old shared. “He’s super personable and open."

Jack is exactly that!

For the unversed, Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their son in August 2024.

Since welcoming their son, the makeup mogul confessed that she has turned into ‘a lot more of a homebody’ than she previously was.