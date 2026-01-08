Why Milo Manheim casting as Flynn Rider sparked major backlash online?

Milo Manheim found himself at the centre of online anger after Disney revealed its cast for the live action remake of Tangled.

The exciting update for fans quickly turned into a heated discussion across social media platforms.

Disney recently confirmed that Teagan Croft was cast as Rapunzel, while Manheim has been chosen to play Flynn Rider in the remake of the 2010 animated film.

However, the exciting announcement came after a long global search for the lead roles, but many fans shifted their attention away from the film and toward Manheim’s political views.

After October 7th, Manheim shared a message on Instagram that read, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the attacks in Israel.”

Fans later pointed out that he didn’t posted anything about the genocide of Palestinian people in Gaza.

The 24-year-old star’s past online interactions also resurfaced, including likes and comments supporting pro Israel content shared by musician Matisyahu, who is described as an avowed Zionist.

Soon after the casting news broke, backlash grew louder, with fans writing comments like “Not our flynn thank you”, “we will NOT be watching”, and “ Flynn Rider would never.”

One viral post compared the situation to the Snow White controversy, claiming Disney failed to learn from past criticism.

Despite the backlash, the film continued to move forward.

The remake is directed by Michael Gracey, written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and produced by Kristin Burr for Walt Disney Pictures.

Moreover, casting for the role of Mother Gothel has not been revealed yet.