Sunday Apr 26 2020
'Sons of Anarchy' actor Dimitri Diatchenko found dead

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Actor Dimitri Diatchenko has died at the age of 52, according to reports.

The Chernobyl Diaries actor was found dead at his house in Florida.

CNN reported that police found him unresponsive and keeling with his face down in a reclining chair in his living room on Wednesday.

The motive and cause of the actor's death still remain unknown.

Diatchenko’s co-workers contacted the police after being unable to contact him for several days.

A co-worker said the last he’d heard from the actor was via a text message on April 19.

A police report said Diatchenko had been recovering from a recent injury he received at work. 

Diatchenko featured in several television shows including Alias, Bones, CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds and Sons of Anarchy

