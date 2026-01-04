Joe Keery reveals bizarre stage name he first considered for music career

Joe Keery recalled first ever stage name he came up for his music career.

Keery, began acting in commercials and TV roles and had his breakthrough in Stranger Things as Steve Harington, in 2016.

He then released his debut album Twenty Twenty in 2019.

In the recent podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, the End of Beginning hit maker shared if he had ever thought of a different stage name in mind.

He revealed that once during his visit to Germany he came across a name of a store on a billboard, Leroy Merlin, calling it as a “Home Depot of Europe.”

He said that he decided to use it as a stage name but then changed it to Djo overnight.

Following his debut album, Keery then released his second album, Decide, with tracks like End of Beginning, which became viral on social media in 2024.

The song saw massive resurgence after Stranger Things finale, as fans flooded the social media with series edits on the 2022 track.

It has also dethroned Taylor Swift’s 78-day streak by becoming number one song on Spotify with 6.5 million streams.

Following end of Stranger Things, Keery is set to kick of his South American Tour in March 2026, seemingly to support his newly released third album The Curx.