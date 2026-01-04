Adam Sandler pays heartfelt tribute to wife Jackie during acceptance speech

Adam Sandler makes emotional claim about finding wife Jackie Sandler through fate

Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, are made for each other, as he announced during his award acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The 59-year-old actor was recognised for his performance in the newly released showbiz comedy-drama, Jay Kelly, and received the honourable Chairman’s Award.

During his speech, the Happy Gilmore star reflected on how his life would have been had he chosen any other career path instead of acting, sharing that his dad wanted him to work for him as an electrical engineer.

The Grown Ups actor still believed that one thing would’ve remained the same, as he said, "I sometimes think about it, [if] I didn't click that year and I did go work for my dad, what my life would be right now. First off, I'm thinking I'd probably still be married to my wife, Jackie. That's destiny. Nothing stops that."

Adam followed up the sentimental note by joking, "But we definitely [would] have a different house. Probably, like, 10 less bathrooms and [fewer] statues of me.”

The Big Daddy actor, who earned much critical acclaim for the George Clooney drama, tied the knot with Jackie, 51, back in 2003 and the couple are parents to two daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 19.