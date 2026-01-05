James Gunn breaks silence on controversial Superman scene

James Gunn addressed growing discussion around a small but memorable scene in the upcoming DCU Superman film.

The director revealed that the moment caused strong reactions online but it was never removed from the final version.

During an interview with Josh Horowitz, Gunn spoke about a scene that showed David Corenswet’s Superman pausing during a major crisis in Metropolis to save a squirrel.

While some viewers found the moment touching, others questioned why the hero would stop for an animal while the city faced danger.

The filmmaker admitted that he was surprised by the backlash and joked that he never expected to meet “so many squirrel haters.”

Despite the criticism, Gunn said the scene stayed because it captured the true heart of Superman.

However, he continueed that the hero believed every life mattered, no matter how small.

In this version of the DCU, Superman was shown as someone who chose compassion even when it slowed him down or earned him judgment.

Moreover, the moment also highlighted the difference between Superman and the film’s villain Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

While Luthor focused on results and power, Superman acted from empathy and moral duty.

James added that as the DCU began its new chapter, quieter choices like this would define its tone.