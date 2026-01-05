Kim Kardashian's 12-year-old triggers buzz with another daring style

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, caught fans’ attention with her new unexpected style.

The youngster appeared to debut a nose piercing, adding to the bold fashion choices she has been sharing online.

Fans have been watching closely since she made her Instagram account, which is managed by her parents and she has already gained over 1.4 million followers.

In recent videos, North wore a long turquoise wig with bangs, a baggy white Balenciaga T-shirt tucked into a gray mini skirt, sheer tights and furry black boots.

She also wore a skull necklace with blue stones and a full face of makeup, including false eyelashes and lipstick.

However, she was joined by her friend Leah, who appeared to be having bright pink hair, as they filmed fun clips together.

North also flaunted custom grillz, first by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang and later a black set designed by influencer Sukii Baby.

Her daring style choices have sparked controversy online, with fans both praising and criticising her look.

The youngster is part of a large blended family with siblings Saint, Psalm, Chicago, and half-sister Lourdes.

Moreover, Kanye West daughter North’s growing online presence highlighted that she is exploring fashion and self-expression while working through public attention at a young age.