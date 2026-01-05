Jennifer Aniston supports beau Jim Curtis on special day

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis at bookstore

Jennifer Aniston showed up in full support mode for boyfriend Jim Curtis as he marked a meaningful moment in his professional life.

The actress attended Curtis’ book event at Godmother’s bookstore in Summerland, California, on Saturday, Jan. 3, quietly cheering him on as he hosted his A Deep Reset for the New Year gathering.

The couple was photographed arriving together at the cosy bookstore, where Curtis, a hypnotherapist, connected with attendees during the event.

Curtis kept his look relaxed in a black T-shirt layered with a gray cardigan and plaid pants, while Aniston opted for a low-key winter outfit, wearing a green sweater and jeans as she stayed close by his side.

Their appearance together is the latest glimpse into a relationship that has steadily grown stronger over the past year.

Romance rumours first surfaced in July when Aniston and Curtis were spotted together on a yacht.

By November, the Friends alum made things official on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt tribute for Curtis’ 50th birthday.

As 2025 came to a close, Curtis reflected on the year with a sweet Instagram post featuring the two sitting together in a car.

“Some amazing things happened this year, but it’s always the people who make it,” he wrote.

Aniston echoed the sentiment in her own way, sharing an Instagram Reel that included a tender snap of Curtis cuddling one of her dogs.

“BUH-BYEEEEE 2025,” she captioned the clip.

According to a source close to Aniston, the relationship developed gradually and thoughtfully. “Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year,” the insider said.

“When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it.”

The source added that the connection between Aniston and Curtis feels especially meaningful.

Their relationship “feels like kismet,” and Aniston “truly loves” him. As the insider explained, “He's brought so many good things into her life.”

From quiet bookstore appearances to shared moments online, Aniston’s support for Curtis reflects a partnership built on patience, encouragement and genuine affection.