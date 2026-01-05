Cardi B's Drag Race appearance sparks comparisons with Nicki Minaj

Cardi B drew strong attention after appearing as a guest judge on the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18, which aired on MTV on January 2.

The rapper joined RuPaul and Michelle Visage on the judging panel and appeared throughout the episode.

Viewers quickly reacted online, with many praising her energy and her respect for drag artists.

During the show, Cardi B gave feedback to contestants and spoke openly about her connection to the community.

In a special Untucked segment shown during the episode, she appeared with Tokyo Stylez and Erika La’ Pearl, two trans women who have worked with her for years as part of her glam team.

“These are the dolls!” Cardi B said. “I can't live without them. Literally.”

Contestant Myki Meeks told the Up rapper that seeing someone so famous work closely with the community felt important and meaningful, calling the work “queer art at its finest.”

Cardi B replied, “And I learned a lot from your community.”

However, the episode aired while fans were still discussing Nicki Minaj, whose recent public comments caused backlash online.

Minaj appeared on Drag Race in season 12, and viewers began comparing both artists.

Many fans praised Cardi B for openly supporting drag culture and giving credit to the people behind it.