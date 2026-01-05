James Gunn gets recommendation for next Wonder Woman

Simu Liu recommends Melissa Barrera for Wonder Woman after Gal Gadot

The search for the next Wonder Woman is already sparking conversation in Hollywood, and now James Gunn has an unexpected recommendation.

During a recent interview with JoBlo, Simu Liu publicly pitched his The Copenhagen Test co-star Melissa Barrera as a strong contender for the iconic DC role, praising her commitment and physical intensity during stunt training.

Liu didn’t hold back while sharing his thoughts, pointing directly to the kind of strength the character demands.

Melissa Barrera

“She really pushes herself,” he said.

“I don’t know who might be listening to this interview, James Gunn or anybody else out there. But I think she really pushes herself. There were a couple of moments during stunt training where I was like, ‘That’s Wonder Woman-esque.’ I’m just throwing it out there.”

His comments arrive at a time when DC Studios is actively shaping the future of the franchise.

In June 2025, Gunn confirmed that a new Wonder Woman movie is officially in development and currently being written.

Alongside the film, an HBO series centered on Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s homeland, is also in the works.

Gunn previously described the series as “slow-moving, but it’s moving,” signaling steady progress behind the scenes.

The upcoming Wonder Woman film has already found its writer.

Supergirl screenwriter Ana Nogueira was brought on board in July 2025 to pen the script.

Gunn has acknowledged that casting speculation comes with the territory.

Speaking to Extra, he addressed rumours sparked by his social media activity, saying, “I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], ‘He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.’ She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

The comment made it clear that while no decision has been announced, discussions and possibilities remain open.

Adria Arjona

Wonder Woman was most recently portrayed by Gal Gadot, who brought the character to life across multiple films, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984, with additional uncredited appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

As DC charts a new era for the legendary hero, Liu’s endorsement adds another name to the growing conversation, showing just how closely fans and fellow actors are watching who might next step into the role.