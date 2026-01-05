Tom Brady fans tease Alix Earle with romance comments

Alix Earle teased by Tom Brady fans

Alix Earle found herself at the center of intense fan chatter after being spotted getting cosy with Tom Brady on New Year’s Eve, and the reaction quickly spilled over onto her social media.

As photos from her St. Barts getaway began circulating, Brady fans wasted no time flooding the influencer’s Instagram comments with playful, teasing remarks about a possible romance.

The attention followed a photo dump Earle shared to mark the start of the new year.

“2026 we have arrived,” she captioned the post, which included beachside moments and a striking snap of her in a plunging brown dress.

While the photos focused on sun, style and celebration, many followers were clearly more interested in who might be just off camera.

“Not me seeing if Tom Brady commented lol,” one fan wrote, setting the tone for dozens of similar reactions.

Others leaned into football-themed humour, with one asking, “New year new NFL MAN???”, a nod to Earle’s recent breakup from Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Another commenter joked about the rumoured upgrade, writing, “NFL man to NFL daddy.”

Some fans took the teasing even further.

“Tom Brady going for the 8th ring,” one person quipped, referencing the retired quarterback’s seven Super Bowl championships.

Another added, “Alix you the GOAT for bagging that man,” while several questioned why Brady himself didn’t appear in any of the photos.

Earle didn’t directly address the speculation but leaned into a reflective mood in her captions.

She celebrated “new beginnings” and “new friends,” adding, “Rumour has it we’re still dancing.”

In another post, she summed up the moment by writing, “New friends, new memories, and new beginnings to start off the new year :).”

Behind the scenes, sources fueled curiosity even more.

An insider shared with Page Six that Earle and Brady eventually stepped away from a larger group during the New Year’s celebration and headed to a private cabin to talk.

Another source told Us Weekly that following her split from Berrios earlier last month, Earle wasn’t looking for “anything serious.”

Brady, meanwhile, was last linked romantically to model Irina Shayk after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

For now, neither he nor Earle has commented on the rumours, but the playful reactions from fans show the speculation isn’t slowing down anytime soon.