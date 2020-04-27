80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

Namazees maintain safe distance as they attend Friday prayer after government limited congregational prayers and ordered to stay home, in efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

Over 80% mosques in Punjab and Islamabad have failed to implement government directives and safety guidelines, finds a report, as the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crosses 13,000.

The report has been published by the Islamabad-based NGO, Pattan Development Organisation. On Friday, its team of observers visited 194 mosques in 15 cities of the Punjab province, as well as the capital city, with a checklist of 20 rules the ulema had agreed to with the president.

The agreement includes that during Ramadan, mosques must ensure a six-feet distance between worshipers, it is mandatory for people praying in mosques to wear face masks and there should be no congregation on the roads and sidewalks, states the agreement.

As per the findings, in 96% of sampled mosques people were found praying on the footpaths, while 86% of the worshippers did not wear any face masks.

An overwhelming majority, 72% of the men in mosques did not keep a six-feet distance.

The report adds that these practices are a clear violation of the mitigation measures. “Sadly, in more than two-thirds of the observed mosques children were found alongside their elders.”

The survey also notes that compliance of the 20-points was better at larger mosques rather than small ones.

In a televised address, the prime minister said that if mosques were found not following the 20 rules, action could be taken.