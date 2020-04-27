Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho and Marina Khan were all smiling in an adorable throwback photo from the sets of Eid play Tu Lakh Chale Re Gori.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared the photo featuring himself, director Marina Khan and Atiqa Odho.

Humayun wrote, “Throwback to when we were shooting Lakh Chale Ri Gori. My director Marina Khan and my heroine Atiqa Odho! @atiqaodhoofficial @therealmarinakhan.”

The adorable photo was latter reposted by Atiqa on her Instagram. Humyaun Saeed showered love on Atiqa’s endearing post.

The photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Directed by Marina, the Eid play stars Atiqa, Humayun, Ismat Zaidi and Sumayra. The play was aired in 2014. 

