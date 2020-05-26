Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande beat 6ix9ine to rule the chart with 'Stuck With U'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande competed against rapper 6ix9ine to see who could start their new single higher on the Hot 100. In the end, Justin and Ariana clinched the No. 1 spot with their duet 'Stuck With U'

The two pop stars have claimed the top spot on the all-genre list of the most-consumed tracks in the United States with their first collaboration 'Stuck With U', while the hip-hop talent launched his comeback cut 'GOOBA' in third place.

The track debuts at No. 1 with a sizable stream count and tens of millions of spins on radio stations across US, but what really helped it rise as high as a tune can is its sales count.

'Stuck With U'started with 108,000 copies sold in just the first seven days. It made the song with the largest one-week sales sum of 2020. That’s a huge figure in a time when sales of individual tracks have cratered and streaming is king, and it just goes to show how popular the two musicians behind the cut still are.

