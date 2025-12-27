 
Pete Davidson girlfriend Elsie Hewitt share candid postpartum moment

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt welcomed daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson on December 12

Geo News Digital Desk
December 27, 2025

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are keeping it real as new parents.

Just weeks after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose, Hewitt took to Instagram to share a candid glimpse into her postpartum reality.

Hewitt posted a selfie December 26 wearing what she called her 'adult diaper'

She captioned the post as, “adult diapers all day (& night) with a salute emoji."

She added a playful clarification over the picture, “My sister asked if I pee in them & if you’re wondering the same thing, the answer is NO LMAO.”

The photo also highlighted postpartum essentials like a peri bottle and ice pack pads highlighting the raw and unglamorous side of recovery.

In another post the same day, Hewitt shared a coffee selfie, joking that her Dunkin’ peppermint mocha latte was the “second thing” she thinks about each morning (right after her baby).

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter December 12.

Hewitt shared the news with her fans via Instagram December 18.

“Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson ♥️,” Hewitt wrote the caption revealing the baby’s name.

“My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

