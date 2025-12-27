Rob Reiner son Nick may face tough odds if pleads 'insanity' in court

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer's son Nick may face challenges if he considers an insanity plea.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor along with his wife were found dead in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles December 14.

The 32-year-old has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being kept at Twin Towers Correctional Facility without bail.

Legal expert shed light on the matter of insanity plea in this case.

People reported that historically insanity plea has been a defense with a historically low success rate in court.

Neama Rahmani of California’s West Coast Trial Lawyers (who is not linked to Reiners case) shared with the outlet, “To be found not guilty by reason of insanity, that is a very difficult legal hurdle to overcome in California.”

Rahmani added, “You have to prove, between disease or defect, the defendant does not know the nature and consequences of his actions. Essentially, you have to show that the defendant doesn't know right from wrong."

“It is very hard,” Rahmani continued.

“Jurors almost always reject this defense. It only works a very small percentage of the time.”

Rahmani explained the reason for such low success rate is because in the first phase, prosecution 'must prove culpability' and the defendant will give argument like self-defense.

In the second phase where the burden falls on the defense, the lawyer will try to argue that the 'defendant is legally insane' and thus reversing the earlier narrative.

“Then they gotta turn around and say, ‘Oh, you know what? He actually did it, but he was insane.’ So jurors don't like it, and it's rarely, if ever, effective.”