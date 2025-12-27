James Cameron makes important announcement regarding future of 'Avatar' series

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is almost halfway to collecting $1 billion globally

James Cameron, director of blockbuster movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, has released made a big statement following the release of the new film.

Previously, there were reports suggesting that the director has decided of the third sequel of the globally acclaimed film series will fail to impress audience in cinemas, he will stop making more films.

However, Fire and Ash is now halfway to $1 billion worldwide in first the week of its run at the box office.

Now the director has finally addressed what he has planned for the future of the franchise.

While sharing plans about making Avatar 4 and 5, James said whenever he decides to discontinue the film series, he will announce it through a “press conference.”

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out.”

He went on to say, “Here’s what it is. If we don’t get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I’ll hold a press conference and I’ll tell you what we were gonna do. How’s that?”

Avatar 3 features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver.