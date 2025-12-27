Timothée Chalamet's 30th birthday surprise from Kylie Jenner: Awe-inspiring

Kylie Jenner might have served an early birthday surprise to her love interest Timothee Chalemet ahead of his milestone birthday.

Just two days before Chalamet turned 30 on Saturday, December 27, the Kardashians star dropped a series of photos, featuring her striking sultry poses.

Captioned as "a galliano xmas eve" the post showed the Khy founder flaunting her curves in a strapless black-and-white striped gown from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1995 collection.

In addition to the dress, the carousel included close up shots of her braided updo, smoky eyes, and gothic-inspired elements that gave her look a dark, moody edge.

Some fans flooded social media with admiration as one user wrote, "She is stunning."

"Awww! You look amazing mama," another commented.

It is pertinent to note that while she dolled up to attend her family's opulent Christmas Eve party on December 24 and the photos are from the same day, Kylie shared it publicly just two days before the Dune star turned another year older.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old socialite and the Oscar nominee put their breakup rumours to rest once and for all with a high-profile joint appearance on December 8, at the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s film, Marty Supreme, released on Christmas eve.

The two also proved that their romantic relationship is stronger than ever as eagle-eyed fans spotted Chalamet’s name tag on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Christmas special Gingerbread house.