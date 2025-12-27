 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsey gives sweet shoutout to daughter before wedding

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly is set to marry Adam Peaty this weekend

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

Gordon Ramsey gives sweet shoutout to daughter before wedding
Gordon Ramsey gives sweet shoutout to daughter before wedding

Gordon Ramsay penned an emotional note just hours before walking his daughter, Holly Ramsay, down the aisle.

The Celebrity Chef’s daughter will be tying the knot with English swimmer Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on Saturday, December 27.

Just as the family waited for the big moment, the famous British chef took to Instagram to share a heart-melting message for his beloved daughter and son-in-law-to-be.

“I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty !” he captioned a two-photo carousel. “I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Gordon Ramsey gives sweet shoutout to daughter before wedding

Ahead of the ceremony, the proud father of six, posted a photo of himself, clad in a blue hoodie and black pants, while giving a sweet kiss to his 25-year-old baby girl.

Donning a cherry red short skirt and jacket over a white top, Holly and her father strike a playful pose in the second image.

In addition to Holly, Gordon shares five more children with wife Tana Ramsay.

After first becoming parents to Megan, 27, the couple welcomed twins Holly and Jack, 25, Tilly, 24, six-year-old Oscar, and their youngest, two-year-old Jesse James Ramsay.

More From Entertainment

James Cameron makes important announcement regarding future of 'Avatar' series
James Cameron makes important announcement regarding future of 'Avatar' series
Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande video
Ethan Slater offers rare glimpse into relationship with Ariana Grande
'Avengers: Doomsday' second teaser unveils return of another major actor video
'Avengers: Doomsday' second teaser unveils return of another major actor
'Madden' first trailer release sends fans into frenzy
'Madden' first trailer release sends fans into frenzy
Enrique Iglesias' new baby makes holidays ‘even more special' for family
Enrique Iglesias' new baby makes holidays ‘even more special' for family
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' NEW poster goes viral
'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' NEW poster goes viral