Gordon Ramsey gives sweet shoutout to daughter before wedding

Gordon Ramsay penned an emotional note just hours before walking his daughter, Holly Ramsay, down the aisle.

The Celebrity Chef’s daughter will be tying the knot with English swimmer Adam Peaty at Bath Abbey on Saturday, December 27.

Just as the family waited for the big moment, the famous British chef took to Instagram to share a heart-melting message for his beloved daughter and son-in-law-to-be.

“I’m truly so lucky being able to walk this beautiful bride down the aisle and gaining an incredible son in law @adam_peaty !” he captioned a two-photo carousel. “I love you so much @hollyramsayy and couldn’t be a prouder Dad xxx.”

Ahead of the ceremony, the proud father of six, posted a photo of himself, clad in a blue hoodie and black pants, while giving a sweet kiss to his 25-year-old baby girl.

Donning a cherry red short skirt and jacket over a white top, Holly and her father strike a playful pose in the second image.

In addition to Holly, Gordon shares five more children with wife Tana Ramsay.

After first becoming parents to Megan, 27, the couple welcomed twins Holly and Jack, 25, Tilly, 24, six-year-old Oscar, and their youngest, two-year-old Jesse James Ramsay.