The Cure guitarist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure guitarist and keyboardist Perry Archangelo Bamonte has passed away at the age 65.

The longtime member of the influential goth band breathed his last this Christmas after a short illness.

The rock band confirmed the upsetting news on Friday, December 26 via an announcement on their official website.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte, who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the band wrote.

"Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story," the statement continued. "Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed."

The late musician officially joined The Cure in 1990, after working with the band in various roles from 1984 to 1989, including as roadie and guitar tech.

Bamonte is featured on a number of The Cure’s albums, including 1992’s Wish, which features the career-defining hits Friday I’m in Love and High.

In 2019, Bamonte was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside the rest of The Cure.

His last performance with the band was on November 1, 2024 in London for a special one-off event to launch their latest album and first in 16 years, Songs of a Lost World.