Sean 'Diddy' Combs reunites with son Justin on Christmas day

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs meets son Justin in emotional Christmas prison visit

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent this Christmas behind bars, but a visit from his son, Justin Combs made the day special for both.

The 31-year-old visited his father December 25 at Fort Dix Prison in New Jersey where the disgraced music mogul is serving a 50‑month sentence.

“Justin visited him yesterday,” Combs’ rep, Juda Engelmayer told People.

“They talked and caught up on life with each other. They talked about dealing with the hard times now and reflecting on the past and learning from it and how to do better in the future.”

The visit lasted about 90 minutes.

Engelmayer noted it “meant a great deal [to Diddy], particularly on Christmas, to have family close.”

The 56‑year‑old music mogul was convicted in July on two prostitution‑related charges.

In October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.

People reported after viewing Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records that his release date is now June 4, 2028.

Six of Combs’s children attended his sentencing hearing earlier this year, including Justin.

He pleaded with the court to give his father a “second chance.”

Justin described his father as a “superhero” who has “changed for the better,” emphasizing that Combs still has much to give to his children and the world.