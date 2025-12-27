Sigourney Weaver confronted James Cameron on 'Aliens' set

 
James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver worked together on 'Avatar' too

December 27, 2025

Sigourney Weaver revealed she once confronted director James Cameron during the filming of Aliens after he scolded a young actor on set.

Speaking to The New York Times, Weaver recalled the confrontation with Titanic director during their first movie together.

She shared that at the time Avatar: Fire and Ash yelled at a young female co‑star who was struggling with props.

“I sort of trundled up to him and I said, ‘You know, when you yell at an actor, you yell at all of us, so understand that what she was doing actually was very hard,” Weaver told Cameron.

She urged him to shoot something else while the actor adjusted.

Oscar-winning director took her advice.

Weaver later reflected, “He’s a good guy. I really do think Jim has mellowed.”

Weaver remembered Cameron as witty and funny off set but admitted the Aliens shoot was gruelling.

She added she was 'glad' not to have worked with him on The Abyss which was notorious for its punishing conditions.

Cameron’s 1989 thriller starring Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn was a torturous experience for the actors.

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Ed Harris have previously described emotional breakdowns and physical strain during that production.

