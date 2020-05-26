Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 26 2020
Shehbaz blames rise in COVID-19 cases on absence of strategy

Tuesday May 26, 2020

LAHORE: Had there been a strategy in place at the time of the imposition of lockdown or when the decision was taken to lift it, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country would not have increased at such a rapid rate, said PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday. 

According to a statement posted by the PML-N's official Twitter account, the former Punjab chief minister called on the government to "not waste more time" in creating an effective national strategy to cope with the coronavirus. 

"The nation should be informed about the testing data and what strategy is in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus," he said. 

The statement from Shehbaz came at a time when the number of coronavirus cases in the province crossed 57,000 and more than 1,100 people died in Pakistan. 

The PML-N has, on frequent occasions, blamed the government for the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country and said that the Centre does not have a strategy in place to deal with the pandemic. 

