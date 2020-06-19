Metropolitan Police releases CCTV timeline of Dr Imran Farooq's murder

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr Imran Farooq. Photo: Geo.Tv/File

The Metropolitan Police released a 'CCTV timeline' related to Dr Imran Farooq's murderers and termed the evidence as a breakthrough in the investigation, on Thursday.



In the footage, two days before the assassination of Dr Imran Farooq, one of the attackers convicted for killing the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader in London, identified as Mohsin Ali Syed, can be seen withdrawing money from a cash machine in Edgware two days before the murder was committed, on September 14, 2010.

This was the first instance when Ali was caught on a CCTV camera. The clip, recorded on September 14, 2010, proved to be a breakthrough in the investigation.

On the same day, Syed can be seen at the Edgware station with the other accused, Muhammad Kamran. A few minutes later, Syed can be seen buying a set of knives from a store, one of which was reportedly used to murder Dr Farooq.

Two days later, on September 16, half an hour before the murder, Ali and Kamran can be seen waiting for someone at a bus stop.

The CCTV footage shows the last minutes of Dr Farooq's life as he can be seen walking towards his home. Syed can be seen running behind him and five minutes later, the MQM leader was murdered.

Three accused for Imran Farooq's murder handed life imprisonment

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad had handed the life imprisonment to three accused in the Imran Farooq murder case, on Thursday.

The judgment was read by ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand as the accused appeared before the court through a video link to attend the hearing.

“The prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against all three of you,” remarked the judge during the hearing.

The accused, Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali Syed and Moazzam Ali had been in Adiala jail ever since they were arrested. Their sentences will run concurrently and their time already spent in jail will count towards their sentence, according to the detailed verdict issued.

The court had ordered the sentenced individuals to pay Rs1 million each to the heirs of the murdered MQM leader.

'MQM founder gave the orders'

Moreover, the court in its detailed order, had stated that it had been proved that the "MQM founder gave the orders" to murder Farooq.

“Two senior leaders of MQM-London conveyed the orders to Pakistan,“ said the court in its 39-page order. It added that Moazzam Ali selected the boys to carry out the murder from the then MQM headquarter, Nine-Zero.

“Mohsin Ali and Kashif Khan Kamran were selected for murdering Imran Farooq,” said the order, adding that both were taken to London and were provided support to carry out the crime.

According to the judgment, the sole purpose of the murder ordered by the MQM founder was to remove the resistance being faced by him from within the party ranks. It adds that the statement provided by the convicts to the magistrate and the evidence presented had a clear link.

“The aim of the murder was to ensure that no one raises their voice against the party founder,” said the order.

Imran Farooq murder case

The ATC announced the reserved judgment today (Thursday) in the murder case of the MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, who was killed nine years ago in London.

The judgment was reserved on May 21 after the completion of the trial. During the hearings, 29 witnesses recorded their statements in the case.

In February, a team of Scotland Yard officers had arrived in Islamabad for a week to facilitate the trial taking place in both London and Pakistan after the UK and Pakistan decided to cooperate. Subsequently, Britain sent the entire murder case file to Pakistan for the trial.

Last year, Pakistan’s lawyer in the UK for the murder case, Toby Cadman, said Britain handed “compelling evidence” to Islamabad.

The MQM leader’s wife, Shumaila Farooq, was also interviewed from London during the lengthy trial. She read out her statement on what happened on September 16, 2010, when her husband was stabbed to death outside his home in Edgware.

