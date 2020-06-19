Can't connect right now! retry
Shraddha Kapoor calls Sushant Singh Rajput the ‘rare kind’ who showers love

Shraddha Kapoor shared an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput, who reportedly committed suicide on June 14, 2020, and called him the ‘rare kind’ who showers love.

Shraddha shared behind the scenes photos from sets of Chhichhore in her Instagram story and wrote with heart emoji, “There is the rare kind you meet; the one who makes YOU feel special, who makes you feel good about yourself, who showers YOU with kindness and love and HE was one of them.”

Sushant and Shraddha collaborated in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Chhichhore. The film hit the screens in September 2019 and collected over 200 crores at the box office.

Sushant’s body was found at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday morning following his suicide, according to police.

Shraddha was one of the B-town celebrities who attended Sushant’s funeral.


