Tuesday Jul 07 2020
Christopher McQuarrie says Tom Cruise's character in 'Mission: Impossible 7' very unique

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

Christopher McQuarrie has revealed that Tom Cruise's role in Mission: Impossible 7 is very different from what he has done before.

The Hollywood director reportedly said that Tom Cruise will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the highly anticipated film, which had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He went on to say that the character played by Tom in the upcoming movie is very 'un Tom' and fans will be very impressed with the actor.

According to media reports, the Hollywood director after seeing the success of films like 'Deadpool' and 'Joker' wanted to direct Tom Cruise in an R rated film.

The dynamic duo of director Christopher McQuarrie and actor Tom Cruise, have previously collaborated on films like Mission: Impossible and Jack Reacher flick. 

