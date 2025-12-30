 
Meghan Markle shares how she will ring 2026 with 'bubbly' and fans worldwide

Fans expect nothing less as Meghan shares another thoughtful note

Geo News Digital Desk
December 30, 2025

Meghan Markle is known for turning even the smallest gatherings into Instagram worthy affairs, but this New Year’s Eve, the Duchess of Sussex is keeping things surprisingly low-key. 

While her Netflix series With Love, Meghan celebrates the art of hosting with flair, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever, encourages fans to sprinkle a little magic into everyday moments, Meghan’s own plans for December 31 lean toward intimate rather than extravagant.

In her latest newsletter to As Ever subscribers, she shared a peek behind the curtain. 

Under the cheeky subject line “pop the bubbly,” she invited fans to toast the year ahead and gave a nod to her signature edible flower sprinkles, which she described as “tiny vibrant petals that act as confetti.” 

At midnight, Meghan writes, she and Prince Harry will be celebrating along with the rest of the world.

Her message radiated warmth and personal charm: “A crisp pour of Brut, a joyful toast and a wish from us to you: may the year ahead be full of good company, memorable nights, and plenty of reasons to celebrate.” 

She capped off the note in characteristically British style with a cheerful, “Cheers, dears!”

Fans of the former Suits star won’t be surprised that the Duchess has a long history of sharing thoughtful New Year’s messages. 

Back in 2015, she penned a heartfelt note on her lifestyle blog The Tig, offering readers a mix of reflection and optimism that has now evolved into her As Ever.

