‘Stranger Things' adds more locations for finale theatrical release

The Stranger Things season finale, the final episode's theatrical release, continues to expand in new locations.

Initially announced in October during a fan event, it was revealed that the finale will be featured in over 350 theatres across the U.S. and Canada on December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

According to the co-creator of the show, Ross Duffer, the viewing has expanded to 650+ theatres.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theatres are already completely full.”

The large turnout in theaters will be excluded from Stranger Things 5‘s viewership on Netflix.

The Matt and Ross Duffer hinted that they, too, would be headed to a theater to see the final chapter of their series on the big screen.

“What a way to close out a ten-year journey — together,” Russ Duffer wrote. “Maybe we’ll see some of you in LA.”

Stranger Things season five, volume one and two, which has been on Netflix, follows the final battle for a militarised Hawkins, with Volume one focusing on Eleven and Hopper rescuing Kali (Eight) while Will embraces his psychic powers to combat the Upside Down energies.

Meanwhile, Volume two revealed Will uses his abilities to confront Vecna and Max successfully escapes her mental prison to reunite with the group.

The final volume, episode eight named The Rightside Up, will be released on December 31.