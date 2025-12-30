Cynthia Erivo share details on how she takes care of her vocal health

 
Cynthia Erivo prepares for upcoming roles following ‘Wicked: For Good’ success

Geo News Digital Desk
December 30, 2025

Cynthia Erivo reflected on her hectic schedule post-Wicked: For Good and how she keeps her vocals in check.

Erivo has been busy since 2024 promoting the two-part Wicked adaptation, appearing in the show Poker Face, releasing her album, June, performing in Coachella and rehearsing for her upcoming one-woman stage production of Dracula.

“I’m always taking care of it,” she said of her vocals in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t drink. I don’t smoke. I’m a crazy person. I don’t eat anything on planes. I bring everything with me: my tea, my water.”

She continued, “That’s just how I exist. I will do whatever I need to make sure she’s okay — except apparently take a break.”

Elsewhere in her interview, she also shed light on her busy schedule and one-woman show, saying, “If it feels like [an opportunity] might be something that I’m going to have to learn from — this is really scary, this is going to force me to find something else in my character, something else in who I am — then I say yes.”

Erivo admitted, “The problem is a lot of those things are showing up right now, so I’m not saying no very often, but I do say no.”

In addition to Dracula, Erivo’s upcoming project Suzie Miller's stage-to-screen Prima Facie and Tomi Adeyemi's page-to-screen Children of Blood and Bone set to release in theatres on January 15, 2027.

Meanwhile, Dracula runs in London between February 4 and May 31.

